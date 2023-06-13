AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC grants Aleema Khan pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Aleema Khan, a sister of PTI chief Imran Khan, in the Corpus Commander House attack case till June 27.

The court also directed the police to submit the record of the case at the next hearing.

The counsel of Aleema argued before the court that the police nominated the petitioner in the FIR of the attack case on political consideration and there were apprehensions of her arrest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Aleema Khan

Comments

1000 characters

ATC grants Aleema Khan pre-arrest bail

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories