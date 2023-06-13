ATC grants Aleema Khan pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Aleema Khan, a sister of PTI chief Imran Khan, in the Corpus Commander House attack case till June 27.

The court also directed the police to submit the record of the case at the next hearing.

The counsel of Aleema argued before the court that the police nominated the petitioner in the FIR of the attack case on political consideration and there were apprehensions of her arrest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023