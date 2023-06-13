AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Met Office issues high alert: Cyclone likely to strike Sindh

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central Arabian Sea is looming large some 600 kilometers south of Karachi and 580 kilometers south of Thatta, the Met Office said on Monday.

Known as Biparjoy, the extremely severe cyclonic storm, which is barrelling at a speed of 160 to 180 kilometers an hour and gusting at 200 kilometers an hour at its center, is likely to strike Keti Bandar, it said.

“Storm surge of 3 to 3.5 meters or 8 to 12 feet is expected at the land falling point of Keti Bandar (Sindh) and around,” the Met said.

The swirling storm continues to create turbulence in the sea from its high-speed winds to raise phenomenal waves at maximum 40 feet of height, it added.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, it said that the storm is likely to move further northward until the morning of June 14.

Then it is expected to recurve north-eastward and cross between Keti Bandar, Sindh and Indian Gujrat coasts on the morning of June 15 deescalating into a very severe cyclonic storm, it said.

The storm, which is looming threatening over Sindh-Gujrat borders, may unleash widespread rain-thunderstorm and stormy winds are likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot Districts from June 13 till 17.

The hostile weather is also expected to trigger some very heavy to extremely heavy falls and squally winds between 80 kilometers and 100 kilometers an hour in these parts of Sindh over the forecast period.

Similarly, it forecast dust-thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls and stormy winds up to 80 kilometers an hour for Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas Districts from June 13 till June 16.

The Met warned that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

It advised the fishermen to halt their open seas voyages untill the storm dissipates on June 17. “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough to high accompanied with high tides along coast,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cyclone weather met office Karachi weather Arabian Sea Karachi rains pakistan weather Biparjoy

Comments

1000 characters

Met Office issues high alert: Cyclone likely to strike Sindh

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories