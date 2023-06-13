Met Office issues high alert: Cyclone likely to strike Sindh

KARACHI: The cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central Arabian Sea is looming large some 600 kilometers south of Karachi and 580 kilometers south of Thatta, the Met Office said on Monday.

Known as Biparjoy, the extremely severe cyclonic storm, which is barrelling at a speed of 160 to 180 kilometers an hour and gusting at 200 kilometers an hour at its center, is likely to strike Keti Bandar, it said.

“Storm surge of 3 to 3.5 meters or 8 to 12 feet is expected at the land falling point of Keti Bandar (Sindh) and around,” the Met said.

The swirling storm continues to create turbulence in the sea from its high-speed winds to raise phenomenal waves at maximum 40 feet of height, it added.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, it said that the storm is likely to move further northward until the morning of June 14.

Then it is expected to recurve north-eastward and cross between Keti Bandar, Sindh and Indian Gujrat coasts on the morning of June 15 deescalating into a very severe cyclonic storm, it said.

The storm, which is looming threatening over Sindh-Gujrat borders, may unleash widespread rain-thunderstorm and stormy winds are likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot Districts from June 13 till 17.

The hostile weather is also expected to trigger some very heavy to extremely heavy falls and squally winds between 80 kilometers and 100 kilometers an hour in these parts of Sindh over the forecast period.

Similarly, it forecast dust-thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls and stormy winds up to 80 kilometers an hour for Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas Districts from June 13 till June 16.

The Met warned that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

It advised the fishermen to halt their open seas voyages untill the storm dissipates on June 17. “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough to high accompanied with high tides along coast,” it said.

