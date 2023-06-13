Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 12, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1 - Week 20.84 21.34
2 - Week 20.97 21.47
1 - Month 21.10 21.60
3 - Month 21.83 22.08
6 - Month 21.88 22.13
9 - Month 21.89 22.39
1 - Year 21.90 22.40
==========================
Data source: SBP
