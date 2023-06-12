AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
Pakistan

MoS Hina Rabbani Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:09pm

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday called on Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor.

The two dignitaries held constructive discussions on enhancing cooperation in labour mobility.

The minister arrived in Brussels on an official visit to Belgium on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. She also met Senator Alessia Cleas, the Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Both sides emphasised the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

Khar invited the Belgian Parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium," the spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium, which are embedded in history with an important focus on trade, investment, and educational cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar Nicole de Moor

