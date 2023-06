PARIS: Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China’s Wang Xinyu won the French Open women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.

It was 37-year-old Hsieh’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second in Paris after 2014 which she won with another Chinese partner, Peng Shuai.

Hsieh and Wang were playing only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.