AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Quetta murder

Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

EDITORIAL: It was a horrific incident. Last Tuesday, a senior Quetta lawyer Abdul Razzak Shar was on his way to the Baluchistan High Court - where he had filed a petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking his trial for high treason under Article 6 - when armed men riding two motorcycles opened fire on him. He died before reaching the hospital.

Initial reports suggested it was a case of personal enmity. But it did not take long for a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ataullah Tarar, to point the finger at Khan saying “Imran will be nominated in this murder case. ... It [the PTI] has become a militant and terrorist outfit. ... Imran won’t be able to save himself in this case.” Soon afterwards, the police registered First Information Report on the complaint of Shar’s son nominating the former prime minister as the suspect.

Imran Khan already faces some 140 odd cases – amply qualified to find a place in the Guinness book of World Records - including treason and (abortive) murder of a third tier PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. As expected, his party immediately rejected the latest allegation as “baseless and futile”, demanding registration of a case against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for Shar’s murder.

The PTI has also requested the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of the incident. It is unfortunate that a tragic loss of life should be used to settle political scores. Those that indulge in such mischief do no service to their party by levelling all sorts of wild allegations. Unsubstantiated allegations not only further vitiate the political atmosphere; they are unfair to the murder victim.

The investigation agencies should examine the case from all angles, establish the identity and the motive of the killers in a transparent manner, and let the law take its course.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, a prominent lawyer and highly respected political activist, Latif Afridi, was shot dead in the Peshawar High Court barroom which was suspected to be a politically motivated crime, but later turned out to be a case of family feud.

Shar’s murder must not be exploited for political purposes. The government and law enforcement agencies under it have a responsibly to provide justice to Shar’s family. That should end the guessing game as to who might have committed this heinous crime and why.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Ataullah Tarar murder of lawyer in Quetta Baluchistan High Court Abdul Razzak Shar

Comments

1000 characters

Quetta murder

No amnesty scheme for expats: Law to be invoked against industries exploiting consumers: Dar

Finance Bill brings in a big import-related facilitative step

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

GST on services: Rs235bn target set

Budget has Rs697bn uplift outlay

Proposed tax on windfall profits may be challenged in courts

Tax policy-making process ‘ICTE’ to be set up to reduce role of FBR officials

Power Div grilled for hiking circular debt by Rs90bn in April

Sindh budget: Rs272.17bn proposed for health services

Plea filed in SC against trial of civilians under Official Secrets Act, Army Act

Read more stories