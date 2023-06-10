AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to try again for renewable energy deal after nuclear row

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:39pm

BRUSSELS: European Union countries will try again next week to pass a deal on new renewable energy targets, which have been stalled by concerns from France and other states that the law sidelines nuclear energy.

A group of countries including France lodged last-minute opposition to the EU’s law on more ambitious renewable energy goals last month, putting on hold a main pillar of the bloc’s plans to tackle climate change.

EU country diplomats will attempt to approve the law on Wednesday, according to an agenda for the meeting published late on Friday.

Climate change: UAE’s presidency offers immense potential for global progress: Pakistan

Paris has sought changes to the law to offer more favourable treatment of nuclear energy, and said the final deal puts at a disadvantage countries like France with large shares of nuclear power. Nuclear energy is low-carbon, but not renewable.

The EU law is designed to drive a rapid expansion of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The deal negotiated this year offered some compromises, including lower renewable fuel targets for industry, in countries that have already used nuclear power to slash their use of fossil fuels.

Paris had said the rules still excluded low-carbon hydrogen produced from nuclear electricity. In its hunt for a deal, the EU has considered options such as providing a declaration, accompanying the final law, that acknowledges the challenge this poses for some countries, diplomatic sources said.

That would avoid reopening the deal on the law agreed by EU countries and lawmakers earlier this year - a scenario the European Commission and some other countries want to avoid.

France’s energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday France will not give up the competitive advantages linked to nuclear power, noting that EU countries have the right to choose their own energy mix.

Other pro-nuclear EU members including Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had also signalled they would not support the renewable law - citing concerns including, for some, that the targets are simply too high.

Together, they have enough votes to block the law.

It is unusual for countries to reject pre-agreed deals on EU laws, which follow months of negotiations.

Meanwhile, states including Germany and Luxembourg – both anti-nuclear countries - plus Denmark and Ireland have urged the EU to resolve the spat quickly, warning the delay endangers investments in renewable energy.

European Union energy deal

Comments

1000 characters

EU to try again for renewable energy deal after nuclear row

Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

Dubai ranks third among top global cities, ahead of New York, London and Paris

Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate speeds up to 32.7% in May

Rs1.8095trn set aside for Defence

Additional tax on income profit, gains imposed

Read more stories