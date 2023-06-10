AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi directs Lesco to pay Rs200,000 as marriage grant to retired employee

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) to pay Rs 200,000 as a “marriage grant” to a retired employee for the marriage of his son who had been denied payment by Lesco on the ground that he had applied for the grant after the expiry of the prescribed time limit of six months.

“We should take care of such people, who due to ignorance of the law or being unaware of the benefits for which they might be eligible due to their service, are unable to benefit from them in time,” the president said.

He regretted that the employee was not aware of his entitlement and found out from others that a marriage grant for his son was possible. He further held that it was the responsibility of government agencies to inform people about such benefits.

The president gave these remarks while accepting a representation filed by Muhammad Asif (the complainant) against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

As per the details, Muhammad Asif was an employee of Lesco and, after his retirement, he applied for the “marriage grant” in respect of his son.

He was denied payment on the ground that his son’s marriage was held on 02.12.2018, whereas, the complainant applied for the grant on 08.12.2020 i.e., after the expiry of about two years.

As per SOP regarding marriage grants, all applications should reach the office of the chief executive of Lesco within a period of six months from the date of marriage and a maximum of one year in special cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Lesco Wafaqi Mohtasib marriage grant retired employee

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi directs Lesco to pay Rs200,000 as marriage grant to retired employee

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories