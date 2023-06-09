AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Lipton Teas & Infusions hosts breakfast for 700 children from HOPE Foundation

Lipton Teas & Infusions, the global leader in the tea industry, believes in creating value for all stakeholders. Recently, the organisation reaffirmed its dedication to sustainable communities with hosting a breakfast for 700 children from underserved areas of Karachi, in collaboration with the HOPE Foundation. The event aimed to provide nourishment, support, and a memorable experience for these young individuals.

As an organization deeply rooted in the belief of creating value for all, Lipton Teas & Infusions recognises the integral importance of building and supporting sustainable communities. The company’s commitment extends beyond its consumers, farmers, shareholders, and even its own people, as it actively seeks to make a positive impact on the planet.

More than 20 volunteers from LIPTON also participated in the breakfast in Karachi, who wholeheartedly engaged with the children, providing them with nourishing meals and spreading joy through their warm interactions. The volunteers, embodying LIPTON’s values of compassion and social responsibility, shared smiles, laughter, and heartfelt moments with the young attendees.

