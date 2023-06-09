AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

  • Sherry Rehman directs relevant authorities to ensure public safety
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 04:08pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Sherry Rehman has advised relevant authorities to ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas, warning that environmental conditions supporting a severe cyclonic storm called Biparjoy swirling over Southeast Arabian Sea may intensify further.

“A Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) BIPARJOY is reported to be moving towards Pakistan’s coastal areas according to a storm warning by ndmapk,” Rehman tweeted.

“Of ‘Persistent intensity’ it is tracked as slowly moving in north-northeast direction and may drift north-westwards towards Pakistan’s Makran Coast.”

She added that conditions at sea may get very rough accompanied by high tides along the coast.

As per Tropical Storm Risk, the cyclonic storm is growing into cat-3 on Friday, which is likely to tear at a maximum speed between 178 kilometers and 208 kilometers per hour.

However, the storm strength is expected to begin receding on June 10 (Saturday) to cat-2 and likely to remain in cat-2 on Sunday as well before further de-escalating to cat-1 on June 12 and June 13, it is forecast.

The storm has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, and now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

“Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of Biparjoy with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.”

cyclone Biparjoy

Comments

1000 characters

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Read more stories