AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBA demands recovery of advocate Rahi

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has demanded the recovery of advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi, who disappeared Wednesday night.

SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement, released on Thursday, asked the law enforcement agencies to carry out a fair and transparent probe of the matter and recover Rahi and ensure his immediate safe return.

He stated that Rahi is a member of the association; therefore, it cannot turn a blind eye towards the disappearance of one of its members as it raises serious concerns about the safety and security of the lawyers. kAny harm or threat to their well-being undermines the foundations of a just society.

The association said that every citizen of the country is entitled to equal protection of the law and it is their fundamental right to practice their profession without any fear, favour, or harassment.

Under the constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen are protected and no one is allowed to violate the same. As such, his disappearance amounts to a grave violation of fundamental and human rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SCBA Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir Riaz Hanif Rahi

Comments

1000 characters

SCBA demands recovery of advocate Rahi

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories