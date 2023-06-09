SCBA demands recovery of advocate Rahi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has demanded the recovery of advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi, who disappeared Wednesday night.

SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement, released on Thursday, asked the law enforcement agencies to carry out a fair and transparent probe of the matter and recover Rahi and ensure his immediate safe return.

He stated that Rahi is a member of the association; therefore, it cannot turn a blind eye towards the disappearance of one of its members as it raises serious concerns about the safety and security of the lawyers. kAny harm or threat to their well-being undermines the foundations of a just society.

The association said that every citizen of the country is entitled to equal protection of the law and it is their fundamental right to practice their profession without any fear, favour, or harassment.

Under the constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen are protected and no one is allowed to violate the same. As such, his disappearance amounts to a grave violation of fundamental and human rights.

