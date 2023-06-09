AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on financials boost

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, led by financial and property shares, after big banks officially cut deposit interest rates, while investors awaited May consumer price data on Friday for further direction. Hong Kong stocks closed roughly flat.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.3%, and the China Enterprises Index was flat.

Sectoral performances in China were mixed, with real estate shares extending their rally, while media and artificial intelligence stocks lost steam.

Banks rose 2% on news that China’s biggest banks have lowered interest rates on yuan deposits, in actions that could ease pressure on profit margins and reduce lending costs.

China welcomes well-performing foreign institutions to do business in the country and the risks in the financial sector are controllable overall, the head of its financial regulatory administration told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

In the same meeting, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said the regulator attaches great importance to the supervision of the capital market and will continue to strengthen the monitoring and supervision of market trading behaviours.

Market participants are closely watching May consumer price and factory gate price data due to be released on Friday. Reuters poll showed a 0.2% rise in the Consumer Price Index, pointing to continued weak demand.

Financial and property shares supported the Hong Kong market in the afternoon session, while tech stocks were down 0.7 percent.

China stocks CSI300 Index index Hang Seng

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on financials boost

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories