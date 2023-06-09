LHC directs govt to make Toshakhana record public

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the federal government to submit complete record of the Toshakhana and adjourned the proceedings in an appeal of government against a single bench with the direction to public the record of Toshakhana.

The government in its appeal contended that the single bench passed the orders without proper hearing the respondent government. It prayed to the court to set aside the verdict of the single bench.

The court during the last hearing had asked the government to produce the record of Toshakhana. The government however failed to implement the court orders and sought a month time to comply with the court order.

The court accordingly passed the orders and allowed time to the government for provision of the record. A bar member had approached against the government for non-provision of details by the Toshakhana.

A law officer had objected to the maintainability of the petition saying the record of Toshakhana articles was confidential in nature and could not be made public. The court however accepting the petition directed the government to publish the record of Toshakhana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023