AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
DGKC 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.77%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.21%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.87%)
UNITY 15.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.97%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,539 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,880 Decreased By -263.1 (-0.62%)
KSE30 14,819 Decreased By -124 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 12:40pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

KABUL: An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many.

Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.

Afghanistan Islamic State afghanistan blast Mahzudeen Ahmadi Badakshan province

Comments

1000 characters

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories