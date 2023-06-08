AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Blast kills 11 during funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Reuters Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 06:10pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
KABUL: An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least eleven people during the funeral of the Taliban’s provincial deputy governor who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said that over 30 people had also been injured in the blast in Badakhshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares borders with China and Tajikistan.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed Badakhshan’s deputy governor.

Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which had claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

The Islamic State group has targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

