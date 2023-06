HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Thursday following a broadly negative close on Wall Street fuelled by ongoing worries about central bank interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 24.16 points, to 19,227.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.09 percent, or 2.92 points, to 3,194.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.78 points to 1,994.49.