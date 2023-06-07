Hong Kong shares rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent at the open of business Wednesday, fuelled by a rally in tech firms, with traders also awaiting the release of Chinese trade data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 227.87 points, to 19,327.15.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.13 points, to 3,197.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.80 points to 1999.42.