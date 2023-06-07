AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares rally at open

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2023 11:39am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent at the open of business Wednesday, fuelled by a rally in tech firms, with traders also awaiting the release of Chinese trade data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 227.87 points, to 19,327.15.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rises at open

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.13 points, to 3,197.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.80 points to 1999.42.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares rally at open

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

Punjab elections: SC clubs together ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

Spain logs ‘hottest spring on record’

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

Read more stories