AVN 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.3%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
HUBC 68.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 77.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-3.32%)
OGDC 78.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.92%)
UNITY 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Decreased By -88 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,864 Decreased By -278.6 (-0.66%)
KSE30 14,808 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Adamjee Life Ass.                      1,500,000         14.41
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500,000         14.41
Topline Securities           Agha Steel Ind.                          160,000         10.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 160,000         10.46
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Agritech Limited                       5,700,000          7.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,700,000          7.22
Intermarket Sec.             Air Link Comm.                            95,408         21.63
Adam Securities                                                        15,000         22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 110,408         21.68
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Amreli Steels                          1,444,000         18.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,444,000         18.55
Intermarket Sec.             Attock Cement                              5,696         83.93
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,696         83.93
Topline Securities           Attock Petroleum                           2,200        303.84
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,200        303.84
Intermarket Sec.             Cherat Cement                             17,800        123.38
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  17,800        123.38
MRA Securities               Citi Pharma Ltd                           25,000         23.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         23.51
Intermarket Sec.             D.G.K.Cement                              87,220         51.95
Azee Sec.                                                                   1         53.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  87,221         51.95
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Ghani Value Glas                         180,000         71.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 180,000         71.10
Intermarket Sec.             Gul Ahmed                                 33,820         21.39
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  33,820         21.39
Intermarket Sec.             Habib Bank                                 9,284         72.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   9,284         72.00
Seven Star Sec.              Habib Insurance                        1,248,800          5.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,248,800          5.00
Seven Star Sec.              Habib Metro. Bank                      1,050,943         29.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,050,943         29.50
Next Capital                 Interloop Ltd.                                 3         50.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       3         50.09
Intermarket Sec.             Lotte Chemical                            22,428         29.81
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,428         29.81
Intermarket Sec.             Lucky Cement                              10,680        514.96
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,680        514.96
AKD Sec.                     National Foods                           323,000         97.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 323,000         97.00
MRA Securities               Nishat (Chun.)                               500         21.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         21.40
Topline Securities           Oil & Gas Dev.                            56,000         78.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  56,000         78.97
Fikrees                      P.I.A.C. (A)                               1,000          3.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000          3.60
Intermarket Sec.             Packages Ltd.                              1,780        390.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,780        390.01
Topline Securities           Pak Petroleum                             67,205         61.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  67,205         61.46
Next Capital                 Pak Stock Exchange                       531,000          9.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 531,000          9.99
Intermarket Sec.             Pioneer Cement                            48,060         86.88
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  48,060         86.88
Topline Securities           Power Cement                          12,000,000          4.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              12,000,000          4.13
Akik Capital                 Premier Suger                              1,500        595.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500        595.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Siddiqsons Tin                         1,250,000          7.21
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,250,000          7.21
Topline Securities           Sui Northern Gas                           1,500         42.72
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500         42.72
Seven Star Sec.              Thal Limited                              54,517        174.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  54,517        174.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                         2,150,000         17.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,150,000         17.54
Arif Habib Ltd.              United Bank                            1,000,000        118.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000,000        118.00
Topline Securities           Waves Corp Ltd.                          176,000          6.77
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 176,000          6.77
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                     10,000,000          1.21
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          1.21
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        39,270,345
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories