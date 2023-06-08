KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.41
Topline Securities Agha Steel Ind. 160,000 10.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 10.46
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.22
Intermarket Sec. Air Link Comm. 95,408 21.63
Adam Securities 15,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,408 21.68
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 1,444,000 18.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,444,000 18.55
Intermarket Sec. Attock Cement 5,696 83.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,696 83.93
Topline Securities Attock Petroleum 2,200 303.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 303.84
Intermarket Sec. Cherat Cement 17,800 123.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,800 123.38
MRA Securities Citi Pharma Ltd 25,000 23.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.51
Intermarket Sec. D.G.K.Cement 87,220 51.95
Azee Sec. 1 53.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,221 51.95
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 180,000 71.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 71.10
Intermarket Sec. Gul Ahmed 33,820 21.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,820 21.39
Intermarket Sec. Habib Bank 9,284 72.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,284 72.00
Seven Star Sec. Habib Insurance 1,248,800 5.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,248,800 5.00
Seven Star Sec. Habib Metro. Bank 1,050,943 29.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,050,943 29.50
Next Capital Interloop Ltd. 3 50.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 50.09
Intermarket Sec. Lotte Chemical 22,428 29.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,428 29.81
Intermarket Sec. Lucky Cement 10,680 514.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,680 514.96
AKD Sec. National Foods 323,000 97.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 323,000 97.00
MRA Securities Nishat (Chun.) 500 21.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.40
Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 56,000 78.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 78.97
Fikrees P.I.A.C. (A) 1,000 3.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 3.60
Intermarket Sec. Packages Ltd. 1,780 390.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,780 390.01
Topline Securities Pak Petroleum 67,205 61.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,205 61.46
Next Capital Pak Stock Exchange 531,000 9.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 531,000 9.99
Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 48,060 86.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,060 86.88
Topline Securities Power Cement 12,000,000 4.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000,000 4.13
Akik Capital Premier Suger 1,500 595.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 595.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.21
Topline Securities Sui Northern Gas 1,500 42.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 42.72
Seven Star Sec. Thal Limited 54,517 174.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 54,517 174.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 2,150,000 17.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,150,000 17.54
Arif Habib Ltd. United Bank 1,000,000 118.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 118.00
Topline Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 176,000 6.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 176,000 6.77
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.21
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 39,270,345
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments