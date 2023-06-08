KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.41 Topline Securities Agha Steel Ind. 160,000 10.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 10.46 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.22 Intermarket Sec. Air Link Comm. 95,408 21.63 Adam Securities 15,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,408 21.68 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 1,444,000 18.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,444,000 18.55 Intermarket Sec. Attock Cement 5,696 83.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,696 83.93 Topline Securities Attock Petroleum 2,200 303.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 303.84 Intermarket Sec. Cherat Cement 17,800 123.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,800 123.38 MRA Securities Citi Pharma Ltd 25,000 23.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.51 Intermarket Sec. D.G.K.Cement 87,220 51.95 Azee Sec. 1 53.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,221 51.95 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 180,000 71.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 71.10 Intermarket Sec. Gul Ahmed 33,820 21.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,820 21.39 Intermarket Sec. Habib Bank 9,284 72.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,284 72.00 Seven Star Sec. Habib Insurance 1,248,800 5.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,248,800 5.00 Seven Star Sec. Habib Metro. Bank 1,050,943 29.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,050,943 29.50 Next Capital Interloop Ltd. 3 50.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 50.09 Intermarket Sec. Lotte Chemical 22,428 29.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,428 29.81 Intermarket Sec. Lucky Cement 10,680 514.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,680 514.96 AKD Sec. National Foods 323,000 97.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 323,000 97.00 MRA Securities Nishat (Chun.) 500 21.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.40 Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 56,000 78.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 78.97 Fikrees P.I.A.C. (A) 1,000 3.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 3.60 Intermarket Sec. Packages Ltd. 1,780 390.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,780 390.01 Topline Securities Pak Petroleum 67,205 61.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,205 61.46 Next Capital Pak Stock Exchange 531,000 9.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 531,000 9.99 Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 48,060 86.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,060 86.88 Topline Securities Power Cement 12,000,000 4.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000,000 4.13 Akik Capital Premier Suger 1,500 595.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 595.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.21 Topline Securities Sui Northern Gas 1,500 42.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 42.72 Seven Star Sec. Thal Limited 54,517 174.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 54,517 174.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 2,150,000 17.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,150,000 17.54 Arif Habib Ltd. United Bank 1,000,000 118.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 118.00 Topline Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 176,000 6.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 176,000 6.77 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.21 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 39,270,345 ===========================================================================================

