==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,142.71 High: 42,231.63 Low: 41,923.46 Net Change: 219.25 Volume (000): 117,407 Value (000): 5,318,633 Makt Cap (000) 1,503,343,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,462.05 NET CH (+) 44.90 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,624.74 NET CH (+) 16.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,545.02 NET CH (-) 16.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,395.07 NET CH (-) 5.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,941.38 NET CH (+) 35.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,804.86 NET CH (+) 115.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-June-2023 ====================================

