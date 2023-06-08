AVN 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.3%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:21am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,142.71
High:                      42,231.63
Low:                       41,923.46
Net Change:                   219.25
Volume (000):                117,407
Value (000):               5,318,633
Makt Cap (000)         1,503,343,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,462.05
NET CH                     (+) 44.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,624.74
NET CH                     (+) 16.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,545.02
NET CH                     (-) 16.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,395.07
NET CH                      (-) 5.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,941.38
NET CH                     (+) 35.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,804.86
NET CH                    (+) 115.75
------------------------------------
As on:                  07-June-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

