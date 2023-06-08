Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,142.71
High: 42,231.63
Low: 41,923.46
Net Change: 219.25
Volume (000): 117,407
Value (000): 5,318,633
Makt Cap (000) 1,503,343,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,462.05
NET CH (+) 44.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,624.74
NET CH (+) 16.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,545.02
NET CH (-) 16.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,395.07
NET CH (-) 5.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,941.38
NET CH (+) 35.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,804.86
NET CH (+) 115.75
------------------------------------
As on: 07-June-2023
====================================
