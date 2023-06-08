Summer travel: 5 affordable destinations for Eid-ul-Adha holidays

As we hurtle through oppressing heat, for those who have not yet planned or taken off for their summer vacations, there are the upcoming Eid holidays to look forward to.

There are plenty nearby destinations to consider in order to (temporarily) escape the doom and gloom hanging over the country.

For those looking to get out of town over the long weekend, here are a few budget-friendly destinations to consider.

Travelling over the holidays: 8 destinations worth considering

Abu Dhabi, UAE

An aerial view of Louvre Abu Dhabi located on Yas Island.

The capital city sits only an hour’s drive away from its glitzy neighbour, Dubai. Home to Etihad Airways, this quieter metropolis has plenty of art, culture, food and shopping to offer.

Abu Dhabi houses the only Louvre Museum situated outside of France - Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by master architect Jean Nouvel is a design and engineering masterpiece. Opened in 2017, the museum has been constructed on floating layers topped by a massive dome structure. The museum houses regional art as well as pieces from Louvre Paris.

The stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with its intricate marble inlay, grand chandeliers and reflecting pools is also not to be missed. Yas Marina hosts Abu Dhabi Grand Prix each year, and Tom Cruise will be making an appearance at Emirates Palace on June 26 for the Middle Eastern premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’.

A recent partnership between Emirates and Etihad allows passengers to disembark or take-off from either airport, incase one wanted to hop over to Dubai for a day.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Abu Dhabi currently ranges from Rs105,000 - Rs110,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between June 28 - July 2.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

An aerial view of Zanzibar Island.

An archipelago in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of the African mainland, this coastal location offers white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and plenty resorts for relaxation.

Stone Town, located in Zanzibar, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a historic trade center with Swahili and Islamic influences. Its winding lanes house minarets, carved doorways and landmarks such as the House of Wonders, a former sultan’s palace.

One can also take in a spice tour, explore plantations, snorkel, spot dolphins and visit other neighbouring islands.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Zanzibar will set you back about Rs230,000 - Rs360,000 based on an online ticketing platform for dates between June 28 - July 2.

Muscat, Oman

A view of the beach and surrounding mountains in Muscat, Oman.

Located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman borders both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. With plenty of mountain sights and beaches to take in, the capital city of Muscat has much to offer.

Flanked by a view of the Hajar Mountains and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, the city has many historic forts and castles to explore.

Sights to take in include the grand marble inlaid Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque with its magnificent chandeliers, National Museum of Oman, the Al Jalali Fort and Al-Mirani Forts build during the Portugese occupation of Oman. Other activities include visiting Old Muscat and exploring souks and malls as well as sailing on the harbourfront.

An interior view of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Muscat will cost about Rs65,000 - Rs140,000 as per online ticketing platform for dates between June 28 - July 2.

Kotor, Montenegro

A view of the fortressed town of Kotor, Montenegro

This stunning Balkan country borders the Adriatic Sea along with Croatia, Bosnia and Albania, and the tiny UNESCO-listed coastal town of Kotor has breathtaking views and historical sites to offer. The city is defined by the spectacular natural fjord and ancient city walls, which were constructed first in the 9th century and eventually completed in the 18th century.

Located in a bay, the town is replete with winding streets and squares and medieval old town and churches, including Kotor Cathedral. Looming above Kotor is Mount Sveti Ivan, and if you manage to make the climb to the top you will be rewarded with stunning views of the bay and the town. Boat excursions along the bay are also available, especially to explore smaller villages.

Areas to explore include Budva for its beaches and nightlife and the Lake Skadar National Park.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Montenegro’s capital city Podgorica currently ranges from Rs230,000 - Rs400,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between June 28 - July 2.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

A view of Galle Fort, Sri Lanka.

This island country lying in the Indian Ocean is home to stunning colonial buildings - the Fort area, Buddhist temples and the National Museum.

The capital city of Colombo also offers tours of tea plantations with lush vegetation and has tropical climate all year round.

The nearby coastal town of Galle houses the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Galle Fort, the historic trading locale built by the Dutch during their occupation of Sri Lanka. The stunning old buildings have now been converted into stores and restaurants.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Colombo currently ranges Rs210,000 - Rs290,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between June 28 - July 2.