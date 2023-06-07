AVN 50.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (5.41%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
PRL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.67%)
TRG 99.85 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.47%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.21%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 14,500 Increased By 60.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,966 Increased By 42.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise to $77.52

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 09:53am
Follow us

Brent oil may break a resistance at $76.45 per barrel, and rise to $77.52. The bounce from the Tuesday low of $74.72 looks so strong that it suggests a completion of the fall from Monday’s high of $78.73.

A projection analysis reveals a close relation of the bounce to the preceding rise from $71.39.

Could the rise have extended? The higher oil rises, the more likely the extension is. Presumably driven by a wave c, oil may climb into a wide range of $79.26-$82.06.

Support is at $75.79, a break below which could trigger a drop into $74.72-$75.23 range.

On the daily chart, a long-shadowed doji formed on Tuesday above a support of $73.82.

Brent oil may retest resistance $78.63

The candlestick pattern symbolizes the reluctance of the market to leave the narrow consolidation range of $73.82-$77.56.

A break above $77.56 could confirm a double-bottom and a target of $83.63.

Crude Oil Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may rise to $77.52

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories