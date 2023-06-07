Brent oil may rise to $77.52

Brent oil may break a resistance at $76.45 per barrel, and rise to $77.52. The bounce from the Tuesday low of $74.72 looks so strong that it suggests a completion of the fall from Monday’s high of $78.73.

A projection analysis reveals a close relation of the bounce to the preceding rise from $71.39.

Could the rise have extended? The higher oil rises, the more likely the extension is. Presumably driven by a wave c, oil may climb into a wide range of $79.26-$82.06.

Support is at $75.79, a break below which could trigger a drop into $74.72-$75.23 range.

On the daily chart, a long-shadowed doji formed on Tuesday above a support of $73.82.

Brent oil may retest resistance $78.63

The candlestick pattern symbolizes the reluctance of the market to leave the narrow consolidation range of $73.82-$77.56.

A break above $77.56 could confirm a double-bottom and a target of $83.63.