Potential tropical cyclone develops over Southeast Arabian Sea

KARACHI: A potential tropical cyclone has developed over Southeast Arabian Sea about 1500 kilometers from south of Karachi, the Met Office on Tuesday said that the country’s coasts are safe at present.

It said that the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a weather depression and lies near latitude 11.5 N and longitude 66.0 E.

Currently, it said, none of Pakistan’s coastal areas are under any threat from the tropical cyclone. It advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert till the cyclone dissipates.

The cyclone is likely to grow into a tropical storm in the next 18 to 24 hours because of a helpful environment with the sea surface temperature of 30-31 Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence.

The cyclone after turning into a storm is expected to swirl further in north to northwest direction in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, it said.

