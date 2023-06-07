Ahsan rejects rumors about delay in general elections

LAHORE: Rejecting the probability of delay in general elections, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections would be held on time after the completion of the constitutional term of the sitting assembly.

Ahsan said “Free and fair general elections will take place in October or November. The government would not take any undemocratic step regarding extension of its tenure and no such proposal is under consideration.”

Ahsan said the coalition government is focused on the economy and relief would be provided to the people in the upcoming budget. He added the government would not take any undemocratic step and is determined to conduct free and fair elections.

He further said the coalition government also focused on ensuring stability of the economy and extending relief to the people soon. The country needed economic and political stability, and everyone must play due role in this regard, he added in a talk to private news channel.

