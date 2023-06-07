AVN 50.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.93%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.21%)
DFML 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.53%)
EPCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.32%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.25%)
TRG 99.97 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.6%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,199 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 14,514 Increased By 74.8 (0.52%)
KSE100 41,968 Increased By 45 (0.11%)
KSE30 14,889 Increased By 16 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Mardan     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-06-2023
OP-2              Margarita      Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine
                                                Services           04-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-2               Nordic Callo   Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-06-2023
                                 Oil            Pvt. Ltd.
B-10/B-11         Bulk Castor    Load           Ocean Services     05-06-2023
                                 Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Sky Globe      Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic         06-06-2023
Nmb-2             Al Fager 1     Load Wheat     Latif Trading      18-04-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      06-06-2023     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Cosco Antwerp     06-06-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                         Line
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express        06-06-2023     D/L Container           In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Cma Cgm           06-06-2023     D/L Contianer                        Cma Cgm
Titus                                                       Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Ksl Huayang       06-06-2023     D/25134 General            Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo                      Logistic Pvt. Ltd
Loyal             07-06-2023     L/6000 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Shan Hu Zho       07-06-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Bougainville      07-06-2023     D/22000 Soya                   Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil                   Services Pvt. Ltd
Msc Pegasus       07-06-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Dona Bibi         07-06-2023     D/62880 Canola                Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian
Express           06-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 627       06-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           06-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Darya Rapti       06-06-2023     Bulk Carrier                               -
Med Tuncer        06-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Navios
Jasmine           06-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Jabal Almisht     06-06-023      Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              MT RSG         Bitumen        Trans-Marine    June 05, 2023
MW-2              Haj            Cement         Crystal         June 05, 2023
                  Mohammad
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Valiant        Coal           GAC             June 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             BBG-HE-ZHOU    Coal           Sino-Trans      June 03, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem-Leona     Palm oil       Alpine          June 04, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Rida       Container      MSC PAK         June 05, 2023
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         June 05, 2023
                  Makalu-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Karimata       Mogas          Trans-Marine    June 04, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Zenith            Chemicals      Alpine         June 05, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
BBG-HE-ZHOU       Coal           Sino-Trans                   June 6th , 2023
MSC Rida          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Makalu-III    Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Karimata          Mogas          Trans-Marine                            -do-
Valiant           Coal           GAC                                     -do-
Chem-Leona        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jiu Li 669        Palm oil       Asia Trade                    June 6th, 2023
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
Maersk Chicago    Container      GAC                                     -do-
MilahaRas
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Galissas          Mogas          Trans Marine               Waiting for berth
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saver-1           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
LPGc-Kanha        LPG            Merc Maritime                           -do-
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
MSC Adonis        Container      MSC PAK                        June 06, 2023
LNG Ogun          LNG            -                                       -do-
MSC Tiaping       Container      MSC PAK                        June 07, 2023
MSC Pegasus       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories