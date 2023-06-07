Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 04-06-2023 OP-2 Margarita Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services 04-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-2 Nordic Callo Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-06-2023 Oil Pvt. Ltd. B-10/B-11 Bulk Castor Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023 Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Sky Globe Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic 06-06-2023 Nmb-2 Al Fager 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 06-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Cosco Antwerp 06-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Ym Express 06-06-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd Cma Cgm 06-06-2023 D/L Contianer Cma Cgm Titus Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Ksl Huayang 06-06-2023 D/25134 General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic Pvt. Ltd Loyal 07-06-2023 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services Pvt. Ltd Msc Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Dona Bibi 07-06-2023 D/62880 Canola Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yantian Express 06-06-2023 Container Ship - Wan Hai 627 06-06-2023 Container Ship - Olympia 06-06-2023 Container Ship - Darya Rapti 06-06-2023 Bulk Carrier - Med Tuncer 06-06-2023 Tanker - Navios Jasmine 06-06-2023 Container Ship - Jabal Almisht 06-06-023 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023 MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023 Mohammad ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Valiant Coal GAC June 05, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT BBG-HE-ZHOU Coal Sino-Trans June 03, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem-Leona Palm oil Alpine June 04, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Rida Container MSC PAK June 05, 2023 QICT MSC Container MSC PAK June 05, 2023 Makalu-III ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Karimata Mogas Trans-Marine June 04, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Zenith Chemicals Alpine June 05, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= BBG-HE-ZHOU Coal Sino-Trans June 6th , 2023 MSC Rida Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Makalu-III Container MSC PAK -do- Karimata Mogas Trans-Marine -do- Valiant Coal GAC -do- Chem-Leona Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 6th, 2023 Ullswater LPG M. International -do- Maersk Chicago Container GAC -do- MilahaRas Laffan LNG GSA -do- Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do- LPGc-Kanha LPG Merc Maritime -do- Demeter Mogas Alpine -do- MSC Adonis Container MSC PAK June 06, 2023 LNG Ogun LNG - -do- MSC Tiaping Container MSC PAK June 07, 2023 MSC Pegasus Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

