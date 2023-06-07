KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 04-06-2023
OP-2 Margarita Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services 04-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-2 Nordic Callo Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-06-2023
Oil Pvt. Ltd.
B-10/B-11 Bulk Castor Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023
Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Sky Globe Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 06-06-2023
Nmb-2 Al Fager 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023
Straw Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 06-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Cosco Antwerp 06-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express 06-06-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Cma Cgm 06-06-2023 D/L Contianer Cma Cgm
Titus Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Ksl Huayang 06-06-2023 D/25134 General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic Pvt. Ltd
Loyal 07-06-2023 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services Pvt. Ltd
Msc Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Dona Bibi 07-06-2023 D/62880 Canola Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian
Express 06-06-2023 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 627 06-06-2023 Container Ship -
Olympia 06-06-2023 Container Ship -
Darya Rapti 06-06-2023 Bulk Carrier -
Med Tuncer 06-06-2023 Tanker -
Navios
Jasmine 06-06-2023 Container Ship -
Jabal Almisht 06-06-023 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023
MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023
Mohammad
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Valiant Coal GAC June 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT BBG-HE-ZHOU Coal Sino-Trans June 03, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem-Leona Palm oil Alpine June 04, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Rida Container MSC PAK June 05, 2023
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK June 05, 2023
Makalu-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Karimata Mogas Trans-Marine June 04, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Zenith Chemicals Alpine June 05, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
BBG-HE-ZHOU Coal Sino-Trans June 6th , 2023
MSC Rida Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Makalu-III Container MSC PAK -do-
Karimata Mogas Trans-Marine -do-
Valiant Coal GAC -do-
Chem-Leona Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 6th, 2023
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
Maersk Chicago Container GAC -do-
MilahaRas
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do-
LPGc-Kanha LPG Merc Maritime -do-
Demeter Mogas Alpine -do-
MSC Adonis Container MSC PAK June 06, 2023
LNG Ogun LNG - -do-
MSC Tiaping Container MSC PAK June 07, 2023
MSC Pegasus Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
