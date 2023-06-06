AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo to invest $72mn in Britain’s Walkers factory

Reuters Published June 6, 2023
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: PepsiCo Inc said it would invest 58 million pounds ($72 million) to boost potato crisp, or chips, manufacturing at its Walkers factory in Leicester, in what represents the consumer goods giant’s biggest investment in Britain for 25 years.

The funding will create 100 new jobs at the site, one of the world’s biggest crisp factories.

PepsiCo said it would help meet increased demand for its Walkers snacks, and mean production of brands including Wotsits Giants and Monster Munch Giants would move to Leicester from Europe in 2024.

WWF, PepsiCo complete ‘Water Replenishment Project’ in Hattar

“The scale of this latest investment is purposeful in securing the future of the factory and positioning Walkers…for further growth in the long term,” PepsiCo said in a statement on Tuesday.

PepsiCo

Comments

1000 characters

PepsiCo to invest $72mn in Britain’s Walkers factory

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories