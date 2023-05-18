WWF, PepsiCo complete ‘Water Replenishment Project’ in Hattar

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan, Wednesday successfully completed an inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) - Pakistan in Hattar, District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under this multi-stakeholder project, the company has constructed four groundwater recharge wells with the University of Haripur and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila.

The project’s total recharging capacity is 8,400 m3 and it galvanizes PepsiCo Pakistan’s goal to empower communities with replenishment and sustainable use of water resources. The project comes under the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda of PepsiCo Pakistan, which includes water conservation and doing good for people and the planet.

This knowledge exchange initiative provides a robust mechanism and roadmap to empower the students at the University of Haripur and UET Taxila so they can continue working on sustainable water use solutions for their community. The students have actively taken part in the implementation phase of the project with experts from WWF - Pakistan. It has also brought the community at large together as beneficiaries since it will supply access to clean and safe water to community members.

To mark this achievement Yaser Ghani, VP Ops PepsiCo Global Concentrate Solutions (PGCS), Professor Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Vice Chancellor of UET Taxila, and Head of the Environmental Engineering Department of UET Taxila came together with the faculty members, PGCS Hattar management, WWF team and the students to celebrate this achievement for reviving the local aquifer for the entire community.

Speaking at the occasion, Yaser Ghani said that the project represents a significant milestone towards PepsiCo’s Net Water Positive Vision, which aims to replenish more water than we consume by 2030. But this project is more than just a milestone. It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and we could not have accomplished it without the support of our partners and stakeholders who are united for tangible change and community uplift. And we hope that this project will inspire others to take action towards a more sustainable world.

Yaser Ghani also engaged with university students, inspiring and igniting their passion for water conservation. He encouraged them to embark on innovative projects aimed at saving water and achieving sustainability goals.

The concentrate for PepsiCo’s products is made at the Hattar operations site, and the company is committed to doing good for the communities settled around the operations. PepsiCo is committed to continuing efforts to reduce the company’s water footprint, conserve resources, and drive positive impact in the communities that PepsiCo works with and in.

Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar added, “By replenishing groundwater, we are helping to ensure a sustainable supply of water for years to come. This project is not just about saving water; it’s about creating a better future for all of us. We are excited about the possibilities of this project and the impact it will have on the community.”

