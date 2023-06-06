AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
Jun 07, 2023
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD in Swat

BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
At least three terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Tehsil Babuzai, of Swat, on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

According to details, terrorists opened fire at the investigative teams of the CTD and police parties near Banjot area in Tehsil Babuzai. Police returned the fire due to which three terrorists were killed.

Police have also seized arms from the deceased terrorists. A heavy contingent of police reached the area after the incident and launched a search operation.

Last month, three terrorists were killed in the CTD's custody when unidentified individuals opened fire on them.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were being transferred from Miranshah to Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they were attacked by unidentified assailants. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. ]

