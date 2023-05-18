AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

  • Slain terrorists were wanted in several serious cases
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 05:39pm
Three terrorists were killed in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) when unidentified individuals opened fire on them, according to a report by Aaj News.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were being transferred from Miranshah to Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they were attacked by unidentified assailants. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The security forces and CTD personnel successfully repelled the attack, resulting in the death of one attacker, while the others managed to escape," stated the CTD. The slain terrorists were wanted in several serious cases, the statement added.

CTD arrests two suspected terrorists, recovers explosives and weapons

Additionally, one official sustained injuries during the incident.

Following the assailants' escape, a body was discovered during a search operation carried out by the security forces in retaliation.

