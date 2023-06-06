AVN 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

  • Orders former foreign minister to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 03:03pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Tuesday the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aaj News reported.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing today. He inquired from the law officer if Qureshi had given any speech or led any protest.

The judge also directed the law officer to present evidence against Qureshi.

The court then ordered the former foreign minister to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the government tightened the noose around the party.

He was taken into custody in the early hours of May 11 after the police raided Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO).

Qureshi’s release had been ordered by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after he agreed to give an undertaking that he would not participate in violent protests.

However, he was re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail.

Confirming his arrest, the PTI Twitter handle said Qureshi was arrested after he refused to leave the party.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the statement quoted him as saying.

