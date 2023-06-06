AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.32%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
PPL 61.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 96.82 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.44%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 64.2 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 272.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,881 Increased By 82.3 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks muted ahead of British inflation data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 02:22pm
Follow us

UK shares were subdued in early trade on Tuesday dragged down by energy stocks, while investors awaited a crucial inflation data as they assessed the prospect of a global economic slowdown.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% as of 0715 GMT, with energy stocks shedding 0.6% tracking lower crude oil prices.

Domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.1%.

Markets are focused on the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for May, due at 0830 GMT, a day after British retail sales growth slowed to a seven-month low during the same month.

London stocks slip as global growth concerns weigh

Automobile and personal goods stocks were the top gainers, while shares of beverages were the worst hit.

British American Tobacco led gains on the FTSE 100, up 1.1%, after the company maintained its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

London stocks

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks muted ahead of British inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

Read more stories