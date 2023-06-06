Ex-PTI MNA from Gujranwala quits

ISLAMABAD: The seemingly dismantling of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the powers that be and facilitated by the ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement continued as another ex-PTI MNA from Gujranwala Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan on Monday announced to quit the party.

Speaking at a presser – like his other colleagues who parted ways with the PTI in the wake of the May 09 arson – the ex-PTI MNA from Gujranwala said that “he simply couldn’t stay with the party after whatever happened on May 09”.

The former PTI MNA condemned May 09 vandalism, saying such incidents where state institutions are vandalised is simply not acceptable.

“I’m quitting the PTI and will decide about my future political career after consulting family and friends,” he added.

So far, the public announcements of the PTI leaders, who have quit the party, have largely followed a similar line: the party leader would call for a presser, either after being freed from prison or by going to a nearby press club. They would then condemn the violence and then express their love and dedication towards the military and declare they were leaving PTI, taking a break or opting to retire from active politics.

