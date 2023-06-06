Asad Qaiser says he is with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Monday said he was with the PTI and was currently in contact with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters before appearing in the local court, he said, “I am with PTI and in touch with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.” When he was asked whether he have any contact with Jahangir Tareen, he said he had no contact with Tareen.

To another question, he said, “yes, we are ready for serious negotiation.”

Later, the court extended the interim bail of Asad Qaiser till June 10 in a case registered again him and others in connection with vandalism in Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, extended interim bail of Qaiser till June 10. Qaiser appeared before the court along with his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat.

Marwat told the court that his client had been hiding himself for the last few days. “Qaiser coming to the district court is very risky,” he said, adding that a terrorism case had also been registered against him at Mardan.

The judge remarked that Zahid Asif had been appointed as a special prosecutor for all cases. “Asif’s mother has passed away,” the judge said, adding the co-accused had requested the next hearing of the case be fixed on June 10.

Marwat requested the court to extend the interim bail of his client for a long time. “If the interim bail of Qaiser was extended for over two weeks, then such a tradition would be adopted for other accused.”

Meanwhile, the same court extended Asad Umar, former secretary general of PTI till June 10 in a case registered at the Tarnol police station in connection with May 9 demonstrations.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the case till June 10, after he was informed that the mother of the prosecutor has passed away.

When Umar was asked whether Jahangir Tareen has contacted him or not, he said, no. About contacts with PTI former leader Fawad Chaudhry, he said Chaudhry remained in touch with him from time to time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023