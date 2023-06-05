AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
Pakistan

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

  • Says Imran Khan is 'openly and deliberately disinforming local and foreign audiences'
BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan respects its obligations on human rights, criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for “disinforming local and foreign audiences” on the matter.

In a tweet, he said that “in his interviews with international media outlets, Imran Niazi is openly and deliberately disinforming local and foreign audiences by glib talk laced with fake news and plain misrepresentation.”

“His expedient description of the post-May 9 events as human rights abuses and stifling of the right to political protest is not only misleading but aimed at manipulating and swaying opinion-makers outside the country.”

What his party did on May 9 was a brazen attack on the state of Pakistan, with malafide intent and sinister objectives, the PM said.

He added that no country in the world would tolerate such an attempt at destroying its integrity.

“I assure everyone that the culprits are being dealt with under the law and that I will ensure that no rights violations take place. Every case will be dealt with due process under the law,” he said.

The PM’s comments come after Imran Khan gave an interview to Reuters in which he said that he had “no doubt” he would be tried in a military court and thrown in jail.

Khan has hinted multiple times at the military’s hand in a crackdown on his party but his comments in an interview at his Lahore home on Saturday night were the most blunt yet.

May 9, political situation: FO rejects statements by western states, IMF

“It is completely the establishment,” the former cricket hero told Reuters, when asked who was behind the crackdown. “Establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they are really now openly - I mean, it’s not even hidden now - they’re just out in the open.”

Khan termed the violent protests, which erupted after he was briefly arrested, a “false flag operation” meant to target him.

On May 9, protests erupted throughout Pakistan following Imran’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau in Al-Qadir Trust case. The protests soon turned into violence and PTI supporters attacked state institutions and set buildings on fire.

Subsequently, the government decided to hold trials of the miscreants in military courts.

Earlier, it was reported that the government had decided to dispatch small delegations of Cabinet members and parliamentarians abroad to allay concerns of foreign governments on human rights violation as well as interact with the diaspora to sensitize on the gravity of offences committed on May 9.

Comments

1000 characters
John Jun 05, 2023 02:02pm
Committed but whole world is watching the massive human rights violations taking place in Pakistan especially the abuse of women...sanctions are around the corner for the compromised!
Recommended (0)
Jani Walker Jun 05, 2023 02:20pm
Block his accounts in UK and other safe havens and you will see immediate release of hundreds of so called accused.
Recommended (0)
KU Jun 05, 2023 02:27pm
He is obliged? Do human rights need permission from a country's leader? The ideology and constitution of Pakistan loudly emphasize human rights for all citizens, and it does not specify, ''thou shall allow human rights when you please'', but since we are hostage to corrupt characters and their supporters, worse is on the horizon.
Recommended (0)
Muhammad Zeeshan Jun 05, 2023 02:51pm
Imran khan is playing the gallery as usual to get power on the cost of country
Recommended (0)
Ajaz Haque Jun 05, 2023 03:52pm
Shahbaz is a blatant liar. Human rights violations have never been this bad before in Pakistan. SS Government is looking like the Nazi era Government.
Recommended (0)
Muhammad Asad Jun 05, 2023 04:48pm
Jis din ye Qom jahalat se bahar agyi usdin in chor aur daku ka bhi khatma hojaega insha Allah
Recommended (0)
Arfan qasim Jun 05, 2023 04:49pm
This is Pakistan, not a fairyland
Recommended (0)
Syedzada Jun 05, 2023 05:32pm
Bekhari!!
Recommended (0)
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:13pm
Imran must be cracked down brutally
Recommended (0)
Parvez Jun 05, 2023 10:22pm
Jibran Nasir's arrest ( Human Rights lawyer/activist) case just two days ago .....shows actual situation.
Recommended (0)
Ulgen123 Jun 05, 2023 11:03pm
Hey Sharif, we and the world have eyes to see what's happening in Pakistan. You cannot cover it up by sweet stupid talk. You , your family, Zardaris, Maulana Diesel and top brass of the Military are heartless scoundrels. The day of judgment is not far.
Recommended (0)
Asif Jun 05, 2023 11:06pm
Stop lying Showbaz Sharif - you are an insult to humanity.
Recommended (0)
BK Jun 05, 2023 11:53pm
@Ulgen123 , Well said bro! Couldn't have put it any better!
Recommended (0)

