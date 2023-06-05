AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

APP Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:48am
LAHORE: Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that a contract had been signed with the New York City government to operate the renowned Roosevelt Hotel of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) situated in New York (USA) for three years.

In a press conference held at Allama Iqbal International Airport here, he said that revenue of US$220 million would come to the country as a result of the agreement.

Giving details of the agreement, he said that 1025 rooms of the hotel would be handed over to the City government for three years and the initial earnings from the hotel had started pouring in.

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

He said that under the agreement, one-year business was guaranteed; however, he expressed his hope that the hotel business would continue for all three years. He said that there were several issues involved in the Roosevelt case, like the hotel was at risk of being declared a landmark after which the building would be unable to be altered.

However, now the danger had subsided for at least three years, he added. The minister said that earlier the hotel had been closed since the COVID-19 period, and an amount of $25 million were being spent on the closed building and $20 million were pending as the liability.

Abdullah Jun 05, 2023 07:35am
Lets wait for pakistanis to comment that bech diya mulk ho on the basis if there political.party support.Finally some action which will benfefit pakistan by pdm.
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 09:00am
Hear what Kathy Hochul said in NY State Assembly. "We must wrest the iconic Roosevelt from Pakistan, a soon-to-default state firmly under Chinese suzerainty, for as little money as we can. This agreement is the first step in the process".
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 09:01am
This is part of a larger scheme with Gov Kathy Hochul to rezone properties belonging to Dar, Shariffs, Bhuttos amd Establishment people for free.
Awami Jun 05, 2023 09:25am
This is good plan. It gives 3 years to plan better use of property and keep in PIA assets.
