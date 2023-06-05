AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.67%)
OGDC 76.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.31%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.91%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,158 Increased By 27.7 (0.67%)
BR30 14,224 Increased By 146.5 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 74.5 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP bags 155 seats, JI 130 as KMC’s: special seat election phase concludes

INP Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has bagged 155 seats in the city council after election on reserved seats completed.

Jamaat Islami has been second largest group with 130 seats in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s city council.

The PTI has been distanced third with 62 seats and PML-N has 14 seats in the house, while JUI have four city council seats and TLP one.

People’s Party won 34 seats reserved for women, while Jamaat Islami bagged 29 special seats. PTI bagged 14 women seats, PML-N and JUI won three seats each.

The PPP won five reserved seats for youth, JI four seats, PTI two seats and the PML-N grabbed one seat reserved for youth.

In election for labourer’s special seats, the PPP bagged five seats, JI four, PTI two and PML-N one seat. Moreover, in election for minority’s special seats, the PPP bagged five seats, JI four, PTI two and PML-N one seat.

Jamaat Islami and PPP bagged one seat each from two seats of the city council reserved for disabled persons and transgender categories. The PPP overall won 51 special seats in the house, while JI bagged 43 seats. PTI grabbed 20 seats and PML-N six seats.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the magic number required to win the mayor’s office is 186 members of the house. The election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

PPP Election kmc JI

Comments

1000 characters

PPP bags 155 seats, JI 130 as KMC’s: special seat election phase concludes

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories