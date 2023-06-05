AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
Sindh to build world-class tourist centre at Keenjhar Lake

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that the provincial government had decided to build a world-class tourist centre at the Keenjhar Lake.

While presiding over a meeting of the steering committee on tourism the other day, he said that the provincial government was determined to make the Keenjhar Lake an attractive tourist centre on the direction of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The energy minister said that domestic and foreign tourists would be provided with all modern facilities at the tourist centre. “With the construction of a modern resort, domestic and foreign tourists will be attracted to the entertainment place,” he hoped.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the suitable location for the construction of the modern resort at the Keenjhar Lake was being determined. “The construction of the resort will open the doors of employment, business and will become a source of foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

The meeting was informed that the resort would be of modern facilities and world class.

The energy minister said that there were many places for tourism in the province and it was necessary to provide modern facilities at the tourist places so that not only domestic but also foreign tourists would be attracted towards these places.

“The Sindh government is determined in this regard and the measures regarding the provision of modern facilities at Keenjhar Lake are part of this plan,” he said adding that the place for the construction of the resort should be determined immediately, which would be approved in the eighth meeting.

Chief Minister’s special assistant Naveed Qamar, investment department secretary, irrigation secretary and director general of Public Private Partnership unit of the finance department also attended

the meeting.

