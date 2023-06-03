AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Turkish firm interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

  • Limak Holdings chairperson meets PM Shehbaz during latter's Turkiye visit
BR Web Desk Published June 3, 2023
Ebru Ozdemir, Chairperson of Turkish firm Limak Holdings, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday to explore the prospects of investments in diverse fields in Pakistan including energy, infrastructure, tourism and construction.

PM Shehbaz is in Turkiye to attend President Recip Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing in ceremony that is set to take place later on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ozdemeir said she will visit Pakistan with a delegation to talk directly with relevant stakeholders and finalise joint ventures to contribute to expanding trade and investment between the two nations.

She also shared the details of the Global Engineer Girls project, an international philanthropic initiative aimed at inspiring the next generation of female engineers and provide women with education, mentorship and career opportunities.

She said that this initiative would help educate girls and women in Pakistan to gain experience and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz landed in Ankara on Saturday where he was received by senior offficers of the Turkish foreign ministry as well as Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye.

His visit is aimed at meeting the business community and investors of Turkiye to deepen cooperation and bilateral relations.

Comments

1000 characters
K Khan Jun 03, 2023 06:05pm
How will they repariate their profits? Should not expect FDI until IMF etc commit to finance.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

