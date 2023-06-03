PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkiye to attend Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Turkiye to attend President Recip Tayyip Erdogan's swearing in ceremony that is set to take place later on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Ankara on Saturday where he was received by senior offficers of the Turkish foreign ministry as well as Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye.

He is accompanied by a delegation comprising Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister will also interact with Turkish investors and the business community.

Last month, President Erdogan won a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule for another five years as Turkiye's economic woes worsen.

The inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

Turkey’s transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 runoff against a powerful opposition coalition despite an economic crisis and severe criticism following a devastating February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.82%, official results show.