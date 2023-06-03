AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Reuters Published June 3, 2023
Follow us

PARIS: Fourth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday due to a viral illness as the Roland Garros tournament lost one of its main contenders for the women’s title.

The Wimbledon champion said she had been unwell for the last two days.

“I was not feeling good yesterday and the day before so I didn’t sleep two nights and had some fever,” Rybakina told a news conference.

“Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw because it’s really tough to play in this condition.

“I saw the doctor, and they said that actually it’s all a virus here in Paris. I guess with my allergy, my immune system just went down and I picked up something.”

American qualifier Day on comeback trail at French Open

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was among the title favourites alongside holder Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Rome title in the build-up to the clayvourt Grand Slam.

“I’m really upset not be able to play, but I guess that’s life,” Rybakina added. “There is a lot of ups and downs. Today I just wanted to give 100%, and obviously I’m far from being 100%.

“I was actually coming positive here, but you never know how you’re going to feel. It was unlucky for me. I’ll try to recover and do my best to be prepared for the grass season already.”

French Open Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

Comments

1000 characters

Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories