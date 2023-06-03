Ziauddin University, Moru Tropical Health Network to establish PPIE

KARACHI: Ziauddin University held a momentous signing ceremony, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's healthcare landscape.

The event brought together Ziauddin University and Moru Tropical Health Network to establish Pakistan’s first-ever Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) group within its clinical trial units.

This groundbreaking collaboration signifies a progressive leap forward in healthcare research and underscores the commitment of Ziauddin University and Moru Tropical Health Network to enhancing patient-centeredness in clinical trials. By establishing a PPIE group, they aim to actively involve patients, their families, and the public in the decision-making processes, ensuring their perspectives and insights shape the future of medical research.

Dr. Timo Tolppa, Regional Trial Coordinator at REMAP-CAP & Global Health Researcher at NICST delivered an engaging presentation on the importance of patients and public involvement and engagement (PPIE) during the event.

During his presentation, Dr. Tolppa said that the main focus was on establishing a diverse PPIE group that includes patients, families, the public, and community leaders. The ultimate goal is to develop research materials in a format that is meaningful and accessible to all by actively involving patients, their families, and the public in decision-making processes.

He further said that the aim is to ensure that their valuable perspectives and insights play a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical research. With the establishment of the PPIE group, Ziauddin University and Moru Tropical Health Network are at the forefront of promoting patient-centric research practices in Pakistan.

This remarkable endeavor will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of medical science, ultimately benefiting patients and communities across the nation.

While addressing the audience at the signing ceremony, Dr. Zulfiqar Umrani, Director ORIC, Ziauddin University said that this collaboration, coupled with the expertise of our Critical Trail Unit (CTU), will undoubtedly accelerate the pace of medical advancements and improve healthcare outcomes in our nation. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to transforming healthcare through rigorous research and patient-centric practices. The CTU is steadfastly committed to advancing the research mission of Ziauddin University, pioneering innovative approaches to study design and ensuring the highest standards of patient safety and well-being.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder; the Dean Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr. Abbas Zafar; the Dean of Research Dr. Talat Mirza, Dr. Madiha Hashmi, and several faculty members actively participated in the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023