May 31, 2023
Opinion

General election only solution

Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Noted columnist Rauf Hasan, who has been appointed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) spokesperson by party chief Imran Khan following the May 9 events and defection of Fawad Chaudhry, has sent a highly positive message across by declaring that the current political setup or the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are his party’s adversaries, not the establishment.

He has also made it clear that the party wants to hold dialogue with its political rivals with a view to ending the current political impasse that has brought the country to the edge of a precipice. Unfortunately, however, the government is just not interested to engage with a party that has been facing one of the worst crackdowns in history of the country in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem.

In a Tweet, the prime minister has described PTI as a party of “the anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians...”. It is quite clear that the actual reason behind government’s refusal or reluctance to hold talks with a beleaguered PTI is not the May 9 mayhem; it is the date of general election that the incumbent government does not want to give due to obvious reasons, including Imran Khan’s popularity. Little do however the coalition government partners, particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), realise that their overt procrastination about the general election is contributing immensely to the politico-economic instability in the country.

Shahida Rahman

Lahore

