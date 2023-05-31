AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
May 31, 2023
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sticks and stones may break my bones…

“So who is taking the decisions?” “On what subject?” “Really! You live in the Land of the Pure and you ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

“So who is taking the decisions?” “On what subject?”

“Really! You live in the Land of the Pure and you are asking me this question?”

“Well given that an institution was under constant attack, verbal attack for over a year…”

“Which received no overt response and for a reason. Let’s take an example, an army high command, of which every country, is often ridiculed and its competence denigrated by enemy forces. Our army constantly undermines the Indian army while the Indian army returns the favour…”

“Oh OK so sticks and stones may break my bones but words aren’t going to hurt me philosophy.”

“Yes but the moment the attack is physical…”

“I get it. So the Two Strutters…”

“Who?”

“The Two Prancers, The Two Sashayers…”

“I still don’t get who you are referring to.”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and Daddy while descending or ascending the stairs in posh properties in London…”

“Ah so they aren’t the decision makers? But…”

“They are the Resurrected, the Re-Facilitated, and I reckon they are drowning in delusions of grandeur as always. I reckon The Fall of The Khan and denouncements by his erstwhile hundreds of thousands of Vanguards ain’t strengthening NMN and daddy but the reconciliation masters – Zardari sahib, Chaudhary Shujaat, Jehangir Tareen and…”

“I would agree – I mean irrespective of the change in some laws that may have caught the superior judiciary off-guard…”

“And there you have it my friend. It’s all about the guards – the Vanguards, the Fixed guards, Interlocked Guards, the Adjustable Guards, the Self Adjusting Guards…”

“Indeed and then there are the Border Guards, the National Guards, the Coast Guards and…”

“Got it.”



Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

