Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 31, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 31, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 39-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Lahore 28-20 (°C) 25-00 (%) 29-21 (°C) 78-00 (%)
Larkana 39-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 37-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 39-27 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 23-16 (°C) 48-00 (%) 26-16 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar 25-20 (ºC) 59-00 (%) 28-20 (ºC) 90-00 (%)
Quetta 31-14 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 25-19 (°C) 55-00 (%) 27-19 (°C) 46-00 (%)
Sukkur 38-24 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:17 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments