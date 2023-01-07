Tareen, Sarwar consulting formation of new political party

LAHORE: Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen are learnt to have started consultation process for forming a new political party.

Both also held initial consultations in a meeting in Lahore and also taken into confidence their confidents within and outside the parliament, said sources. “Different options were discussed to play active role in future political set up.”

It may be noted that both the leaders also separately met the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and shared their political thoughts. The sources claimed that the PPP had offered Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar the party position in PPP central Punjab, but no final decision has so far been taken.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the country is going down due to political tension and division and political tension should end. “There is a need to end the polarization to take the country forward due to lack of dialogue between them,” he said. “The nation is suffering. We are all Pakistanis. We are brothers. Let’s sit together and solve the problems.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023