More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apprehended on Sunday his arrest, saying that there was an 80 percent chance of his arrest on May 23.

In an interview with a foreign news channel, the deposed premier said, “Everything is being done to destroy our democracy. At this point, more than 10,000 workers have been arrested. My entire senior leadership team is in jail.”

Speaking about former army chief, Khan said, “I worked with former army chief before he switched horses”. For the last six months of the PTI government, former army chief worked to remove me and later claimed that I was a danger to the country, he claimed.

Imran says PTI not given chance to explain its stance on May 9 riots

Khan said he firmly believes that the country needs a strong defence system. Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, he claimed, “The government wants to hit me because it is petrifying of the elections”.

Referring to the assassination attempt on him, Khan said, “I predicted that a religious fanatic will be sued to kill me like our governor was killed. My life is still in danger.”

He expressed his fear that the government will not hold elections in October, claiming, “The government is afraid that the PTI will come to power.” On Friday, Khan claimed that efforts were on to “crush” his party.