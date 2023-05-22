AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

NNI Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apprehended on Sunday his arrest, saying that there was an 80 percent chance of his arrest on May 23.

In an interview with a foreign news channel, the deposed premier said, “Everything is being done to destroy our democracy. At this point, more than 10,000 workers have been arrested. My entire senior leadership team is in jail.”

Speaking about former army chief, Khan said, “I worked with former army chief before he switched horses”. For the last six months of the PTI government, former army chief worked to remove me and later claimed that I was a danger to the country, he claimed.

Imran says PTI not given chance to explain its stance on May 9 riots

Khan said he firmly believes that the country needs a strong defence system. Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, he claimed, “The government wants to hit me because it is petrifying of the elections”.

Referring to the assassination attempt on him, Khan said, “I predicted that a religious fanatic will be sued to kill me like our governor was killed. My life is still in danger.”

He expressed his fear that the government will not hold elections in October, claiming, “The government is afraid that the PTI will come to power.” On Friday, Khan claimed that efforts were on to “crush” his party.

arrest arrest PTI PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman PTI chairman PDM government PTI workers arrested PTI workers arrested Imran Khan arrest Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories