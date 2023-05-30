COAS visits Quetta garrison

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, visited Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta.

While addressing the officers, COAS emphasized upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th Generation Warfare, says a release of ISPR.

COAS said, “Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed Insha-Allah.” Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

