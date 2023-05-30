Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 29, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,340.06
High: 41,649.13
Low: 40,964.54
Net Change: 375.52
Volume (000): 95,414
Value (000): 5,461,108
Makt Cap (000) 1,475,681,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,380.92
NET CH (-) 6.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,508.06
NET CH (+) 54.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,549.63
NET CH (-) 19.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,319.20
NET CH (+) 18.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,737.23
NET CH (+) 27.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,662.27
NET CH (+) 123.71
------------------------------------
As on: 29-May-2023
====================================
