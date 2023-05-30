KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 29, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,340.06 High: 41,649.13 Low: 40,964.54 Net Change: 375.52 Volume (000): 95,414 Value (000): 5,461,108 Makt Cap (000) 1,475,681,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,380.92 NET CH (-) 6.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,508.06 NET CH (+) 54.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,549.63 NET CH (-) 19.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,319.20 NET CH (+) 18.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,737.23 NET CH (+) 27.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,662.27 NET CH (+) 123.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-May-2023 ====================================

