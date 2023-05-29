Nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer on Sunday with great zeal and fervor, marking the historic day when Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing maximum credible nuclear deterrence after successful nuclear tests at Chaghi hills in Balochistan 25 years ago.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

In a message on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the acquisition of nuclear arms was “indeed a remarkable achievement” for Pakistan as it was inevitable to maintain the balance of power in the region. Congratulating the nation for being a nuclear-armed country, he said that Pakistan conducted the nuclear tests in response to India’s declaration of possessing atomic warheads. “The nation pays tribute to its renowned engineers and scientists who made Pakistan a nuclear power in a short span,” Alvi added.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the national defence and sovereignty were impregnable. He said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a clear declaration of “no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence”, and a reminder that the nation would not budge from any sacrifice to safeguard. He said that the national defence, dignity and freedom are above everything to the nation and no one has the courage to take them away. He urged the nation to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general also highlighted the importance of the day, saying that the armed forces pay rich tribute to the “brilliant minds who conceived and achieved” nuclear deterrence despite challenges. “We salute the scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into a reality. Long Live Pakistan,” it added.

