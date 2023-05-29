AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt and people‘Increased tobacco taxation is a win-win situation’: speakers

Press Release Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Increased tobacco taxation is a win-win situation for the government and people of Pakistan provided that the government remains steadfast on its decision of increasing tobacco taxation. This argument was raised on Sunday during an event organized by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and elected representatives.

Malik Imran, Country Head, Campaign for tobacco-free kids (CTFK), mentioned that tobacco industry caused Rs615 billion economic burden to our country therefore it must be taxed heavily and regularly. He mentioned that due to government’s decision of increasing Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes in February 2023, an additional 11.3 billion FED revenue and 4.4 billion VAT revenue was obtained in fiscal year 2022-23 . This additional revenue makes up 0.201% of our GDP which is a significant boost for a struggling economy like Pakistan. Imran stated, that the illicit trade is an excuse used by the tobacco industry to avoid taxes. In reality, the tobacco industry practices underreporting where they hide their actual production figures to avoid taxes. Cigarette manufacturers also shift the tax burden to consumers to increase their own profitability.

Rizwan Sarfraz, Additional Project Director, Track and Trace System, FBR, mentioned that the track and trace system (TTS) implemented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has achieved several goals. These include technology-based monitoring, increased transparency, and improvement in tax compliance, and reduction in the prevalence of counterfeit goods in the country. He mentioned that since the production of cigarette sticks decreased 6.5% from July-December 2021 to July-December 2022 and during the same time FBR’s tax collection improved by 11.75 percent. This is a major achievement of Track and Trace System.

Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Member National Assembly, said all stakeholders must work tirelessly to ensure that health of Pakistanis doesn’t suffer at any cost. He mentioned that FBR’s track and trace system must be implemented in all companies so that important tax revenue is not lost. He also urged the parliamentarians to work for consistent and adequate increase in tobacco taxation.

Dr Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical Head, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of Health, said that the annual 337,500 deaths from tobacco and 615 billion economic burden require sustainable measures. Pakistan should increase tobacco taxes on regular intervals to reduce consumption and generate revenue.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC said that to protect the children from harms of tobacco all stakeholders must cast their differences aside and unite to protect our children and youth from an industry which is causing billions of loss to the national exchequer. Increasing tobacco taxes is such a step which should be regularly implemented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR SPARC tobacco taxation CTFK

Comments

1000 characters

Govt and people‘Increased tobacco taxation is a win-win situation’: speakers

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories