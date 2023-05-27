IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on Saturday the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, and former party member Maleeka Bokhari under the Maintenance of Public Order “illegal”, it was reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb set aside the district magistrate’s detention order “for not being compliant with the law”.

Since Imran’s arrest and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

After being released, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari announced their decision to quit PTI. The latest PTI member to announce his decision to part ways with the party was Ali Zaidi.

In a video message on Saturday, Zaidi announced his decision to quit politics and resign from positions within the party.

The initial purpose for joining politics was to contribute to the betterment of Pakistan, he said in a video message.

Affirming his commitment to serving Pakistan, Ali said he has already condemned the May 9 incidents.

“Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice regardless of who was involved in it,” he said.